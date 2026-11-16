Roblox child safety: Senators to hold hearing in DC

The Brief Subcommittee Chairman Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ranking Member Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will lead the session. Under the Nevada deal, the platform will require age verification for all users. Roblox faces mounting legal scrutiny over child safety.



A U.S. Senate subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday in Washington, D.C. examining the alleged dangers that Roblox and other online gaming platforms pose to children.

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism will convene the hearing, titled "Roblox and Online Gaming: Digital Playgrounds Endangering America’s Children," at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Subcommittee Chairman Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ranking Member Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will lead the session.

The hearing follows a landmark agreement in Nevada earlier this year, where Roblox agreed to pay more than $12 million and overhaul youth safety measures in lieu of litigation, according to The Associated Press.

Under the Nevada deal, the platform will require age verification for all users, use facial age estimation to restrict chats, expand parental controls and restrict nighttime notifications.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said he hopes those reforms will serve as a nationwide blueprint as Roblox faces mounting legal scrutiny over child safety.