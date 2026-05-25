DC weather: Memorial Day rain and dense fog linger

The Brief Dense fog and scattered rain showers will impact the D.C. region throughout Memorial Day. Improving conditions are expected by the end of the week with clearer, brighter skies. A Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for several Maryland and Virginia counties.



A gray and soggy Memorial Day is in store for the DMV as fog and light rain showers linger across the region.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the DMV Monday morning as visibility has dropped to a quarter of a mile in some areas. The morning is off to a "warm, mild start," but the combination of mist, drizzle, and light rain is creating "terrible visibilities" for travelers.

Currently, the following counties are under active alerts:

District of Columbia

Maryland: Prince George's, Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Cecil, Southern Baltimore

Virginia: Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Prince William, Manassas

What they're saying:

FOX 5 meteorologists are warning those headed to the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. to be ready for scattered activity.

"It’s just not a beautiful day for our Memorial Day, at least weather-wise," said Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

While the "rain showers falling from the sky should lighten up" by the afternoon, Barnes note we won't see much cloud improvement. The overcast and drizzly pattern is expected to continue "for a couple more days" before the sun finally makes a comeback.

Timeline:

Memorial Day Morning: Thick fog and scattered rain showers through midday.

Memorial Day Afternoon: Showers pivot south and east; cloudy and drizzly conditions remain.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies persist with a lingering threat of showers.

Thursday & Friday: Drier and brighter conditions arrive with "seasonable temperatures."

Holiday travel and parade impacts

Why you should care:

If you are driving to a Memorial Day event, use extra caution. Visibility is extremely low, particularly east of the city and near Reagan National.

Road closures for the parade will affect Constitution, Pennsylvania, and Independence Avenues, as well as several numbered streets downtown. Parking will be difficult, so Metro is highly recommended for anyone heading into the District.

D.C. regional outlook

By the numbers:

Memorial Day: High 75 / Low 63 (Showers and patchy fog)

Tuesday: High 77 / Low 64 (Mostly cloudy; chance of showers)

Wednesday: High 79 / Low 64 (Showers likely; possible PM storm)

Thursday: High 81 / Low 58 (Mostly sunny and pleasant)

Friday: High 78 / Low 56 (Sunny and clear)

Saturday: High 77 / Low 55 (Mainly sunny)

Sunday: High 79 / Low 58 (Partly cloudy)