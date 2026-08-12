Cardiologist shares how he brings free heart care to children in Tanzania

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The Brief Cardiologist Dr. Reed Shnider has spent 15 years helping children in Tanzania. He says he has helped more than 20,000 children through his work there. Shnider joins "The Good Word with Tisha Lewis" to discuss why he continues to return.



Cardiologist Dr. Reed Shnider joins "The Good Word with Tisha Lewis" after returning from his annual trip to Tanzania, where he provides medical care and services at no cost to children living with heart failure.

What we know:

Shnider said he has helped more than 20,000 children during the past 15 years and plans to continue the work.

He works with Majengo, a charitable organization and children’s home in Mto wa Mbu, Tanzania, that provides care, education and basic needs to vulnerable young people.

Shnider said "Majengo" means "building-up" or "build" in Swahili.

What Dr. Shnider said

Shnider said working overseas had long been a goal.

"One of the things that I’ve always wanted to do is volunteer overseas," Shnider told FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis.

He said his patients can arrive with serious heart damage at a young age.

"Fate takes us to unusual places," Shnider said. "I see kids with damaged hearts at very young ages, 18 or 19 with the heart of an 80-year-old."

Why you should care:

Shnider said his work means meeting people during some of their hardest moments and helping give them a reason to believe in a better outcome.

How to watch

Watch "The Good Word with Tisha Lewis" on demand Sundays at 10 a.m. on FOX Local DC and Wednesdays and Sundays on FOX Soul. Check local listings.