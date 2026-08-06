The Brief Hot and humid Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. Pop up storms could develop after 5 p.m. Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees.



A hot and humid Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region, with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

What we know:

After a break from recent wet weather, pop‑up storms could develop after 5 p.m., especially in areas north and west of the District. Each day through the weekend carries a chance for a storm threat. Any possible severe weather on Thursday could bring damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours.

Highs Thursday should reach around 93 degrees, with similar mid‑90s heat expected Friday. Heat index readings combining temperature and humidity may exceed 100 degrees both days, and a heat advisory is possible if conditions worsen.

The pattern continues into the weekend and early next week, with daily storm chances and persistent heat. A break from the high temperatures is expected by Wednesday.

Thursday Heat & Storms Timeline

Thursday

Sunny, high near 92 degrees with heat index values as high as 102 degrees.

Thursday Night

Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, low around 75 degrees.

Friday

Mostly sunny, high near 92 degrees with heat index values as high as 103 degrees.

Friday Night

Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, low around 75 degrees.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with afternoon storm chances