The Brief Heat and humidity return Friday with highs in the upper‑80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon. Saturday mostly sunny with a high near 86.



Heat and humidity return Friday across the Washington, D.C., region, with highs climbing into the upper-80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon.

The morning should stay mostly dry, with cloudy and humid conditions already in place. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid‑ to upper‑80s, and a few pockets of rain or a rumble of thunder may form later in the day. While not a washout, the chance for scattered storms is something to keep in mind.

Highs will top out in the upper-80s, with a few 90‑degree readings possible in parts of southern Maryland and northern Virginia if cloud cover breaks.

Models show a few showers forming by mid‑afternoon before conditions ease into the evening.

Saturday is expected to be the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 86. Heat builds again Sunday, with temperatures near 90 as summer conditions linger into early next week. Highs return to the mid‑90s Tuesday, and upper‑90s heat is possible Wednesday before showers reappear in the forecast and temperatures begin to cool by Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms Friday