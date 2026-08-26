Virginia considers adding all-day express lanes on I-95

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The Brief A proposal could change how the Virginia I-95 express lanes operate. The proposal would allow express lanes to operate in both directions at once. Drivers shared mixed reactions, saying the system is a headache though construction could cause more delays.



Virginia transportation officials are considering adding all-day express lanes to Interstate 95.

What we know:

The proposal would replace the current reversible lanes and could bring changes for thousands of drivers who use the expressway each day.

The commute through Northern Virginia during rush hour can quickly turn into hours with bumper-to-bumper traffic. For drivers stuck in the general-purpose lanes, a trip that should take minutes can turn into a much longer commute.

Under the current express lane system, the fast lanes are temporarily open in one direction depending on peak traffic. They open in the direction of the heaviest traffic, then switch directions.

A plan from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) would change the way drivers use those express lanes.

The change would occur along a 45-mile stretch of I-95 from the Springfield Interchange in Fairfax County to the Spotsylvania Parkway.

The VDOT proposal would allow the express lanes to operate in both directions full-time.

In a statement, the department said, "The existing 95 express lanes are reversible and operate only in the peak travel direction. Adding express lanes in both directions would help relieve daily congestion on the I-95 general purpose lanes, by adding managed capacity, new connections and more travel choices."

Drivers react

What they're saying:

Drivers shared mixed reactions to the proposal. Some believe the current system is a headache, while others worry construction could mean even more delays.

"So needed," said driver Kirk Lavry. "They should have done it from the beginning. Thank goodness someone is realizing it now. It took long enough to go, ‘Okay yeah, it needs to run both ways the whole time.’"

"That's going to hold traffic even more," said driver Crystal Owens. "Northern Virginia is always an issue. I don't know what they can do besides build another highway on top of I-95."

VDOT has started an environmental assessment to look at the potential impacts, including on traffic and surrounding properties.