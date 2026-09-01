The Brief Hot and humid Tuesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Dense morning humidity and rising temperatures increase the chance for isolated storms. Highs near 95 degrees with heat index values topping 100 degrees.



A hot and humid Tuesday for the Washington, D.C., region, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible and highs near 95 degrees.

What we know:

Dense morning humidity sets the stage, with early temperatures in the 70s and heat index values approaching 80 degrees early Tuesday. A few showers west of the mountains may hold together long enough for a brief sprinkle locally, but precipitation should remain limited through the first half of the day.

As temperatures climb through the afternoon, the chance for isolated thunderstorms increases and may continue into the evening, with the best window closer to midnight. The region sits under a marginal severe weather risk, meaning an isolated storm could turn severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concerns.

Highs temperatures will be near 95 degrees with heat index values topping 100 degrees.

Wednesday will be slightly less hot but still in the 90s for the first week of September. Heat, humidity and daily storm chances continue through the end of the week. The holiday weekend looks much nicer, with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the 80s through Labor Day.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid with isolated storm threat Tuesday