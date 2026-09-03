DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with isolated showers and storms

The Brief Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday as temperatures reach 94 degrees. A slight risk of severe weather sits south of D.C. with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible. Conditions turn cooler and drier for the weekend with highs in the 80s through Labor Day.



Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday as temperatures climb toward 94 degrees, with heat and humidity pushing heat index values close to 100.

Light showers moved through areas north of D.C. overnight, leaving spots such as Annapolis damp early Thursday. Most morning activity remains north into Pennsylvania and northern Delaware, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out locally before the thunderstorm risk increases later in the day.

Models show a pattern similar to Wednesday, with scattered showers in the morning, storms developing later Thursday, and another chance for storms Friday afternoon and evening. A slight risk of severe weather Thrusday south of D.C. across parts of Virginia and southern Maryland, where damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible.

Heat index values may reach 100 degrees Thursday, with highs again in the 90s Friday along with another chance for storms. Conditions turn cooler and drier for the weekend, with highs in the 80s and dry weather expected through Labor Day on Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday