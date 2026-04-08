The Brief Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures as low as 29 degrees. Bright but deceptive sunshine keeps conditions cool Wednesday with highs around 55 degrees. A steady warmup begins Thursday, leading to 70s by the weekend and 80s early next week.



A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region, with early‑morning temperatures expected to fall as low as 29 degrees.

What we know:

Much of the area starts the day in the 30s as colder air settles in. The warning comes as the growing season is already underway, and temperatures near or below freezing could damage sensitive vegetation. Areas north of the city are closest to the freezing mark, while locations around D.C. and to the south are just above it. Residents who haven’t already done so are urged to protect outdoor plants.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says skies remain dry, and Wednesday will bring another day of bright but deceptive sunshine. Conditions will stay cool, with a lighter breeze than Tuesday but a chill through the afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 55 degrees.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s again Wednesday night, though not quite as cold as this morning. By Thursday afternoon, the region begins a steady warmup, climbing into the 60s and out of the cold snap.

What's next:

The warming trend continues into Friday and the weekend, with highs returning to the 70s under dry skies. Early next week, the D.C. region could see several days reaching the 80s as the stretch of warmer weather builds.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20s