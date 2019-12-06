DC Weather Forecast: Cold start to Friday warms up to low-to-mid-50s

article

You made it to the end of the workweek! Our Friday starts out cold with suburbs in the upper 20s although some sunshine and lighter winds will make it easier to deal with the chill.

As we roll into the afternoon we expect clouds to thicken up.

The trade-off is that pm temperatures should rise into the low and mid-50s making it a comfortable day to run errands or do some outdoor activities.

We expect a cold front to cross the area by Friday evening and while most places stay dry, an isolated and brief shower can't be ruled out. Most of the showers stay in the mountains.

That same front brings in colder air for the weekend so take advantage of today's relative warmth!