DC Weather Forecast: Chilly, breezy Thursday in the District
article
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - It's a typically chilly but bright December morning as we're back to full sunshine Thursday.
Early morning temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees, and there will be a noticeable breeze that may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts
That breeze will produce afternoon wind chill temperatures in the 30s as the actual air temperature tops out in the mid-40s, so your warmer winter coat is a good choice today.
We stay dry throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise to the mid-50s on Friday.