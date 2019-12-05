DC Weather Forecast: Chilly, breezy Thursday in the District

article

It's a typically chilly but bright December morning as we're back to full sunshine Thursday.

Early morning temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees, and there will be a noticeable breeze that may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day.

That breeze will produce afternoon wind chill temperatures in the 30s as the actual air temperature tops out in the mid-40s, so your warmer winter coat is a good choice today.

We stay dry throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise to the mid-50s on Friday.

