Dense patchy fog and clouds will impact the Monday morning commute across the Washington, D.C. area before conditions clear for a sunny, mild, and breezy afternoon.

A slow-moving front working through the region is keeping light winds, clouds, and fog in place early in the day. Conditions are expected to gradually clear by late morning and early afternoon, bringing back sunshine and high temperatures around 73 degrees which is a slight warmup following highs in the 60s on Sunday.

DC weather: Dense Monday morning fog gives way to sunny, mild afternoon

Conditions will turn pleasant for the week ahead. Cooler air moves in Tuesday morning, with temperatures briefly dropping into the 40s before rising into the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon. After another chilly morning in the 40s on Wednesday, temperatures will gradually climb back into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The next best chance for rain is expected on Sunday, leaving at least half of the weekend clear.

DC weather: Dense Monday morning fog gives way to sunny, mild afternoon