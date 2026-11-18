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The Brief Scott Douglas McConnell faces strong-arm robbery and theft charges, police said. Investigators determined the woman had previously purchased the dog from McConnell. The woman suffered minor injuries, and McConnell ran away with the dog, police said.



Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public's help finding a 64-year-old Tennessee man charged with robbing a woman of a dog he had previously sold her.

Scott Douglas McConnell faces strong-arm robbery and theft charges, police said.

Authorities said a 79-year-old woman was walking her 6-year-old white and cream-colored Whippet, named Ace, on the evening of Oct. 12 in the 500 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring when McConnell approached her and forcibly snatched the dog's leash from her hand.

The woman suffered minor injuries, and McConnell ran away with the dog, police said. Investigators determined the woman had previously purchased the dog from McConnell.

Police said McConnell was driving an RV with a Tennessee license plate and his last known address is in Tennessee. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimesolversmcmd.org by clicking www.p3tips.com.