The Brief The December ceremony has been relocated to Capital One Arena. The legal battle over the venue's future approaches its one-year mark in late December. Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.



A federal judge in Washington, D.C. is scheduled to hold another hearing Thursday as U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio continues her legal fight to block a potential two-year closure of the Kennedy Center.

Department of Justice attorneys are asking the court to lift an existing injunction preventing the closure of the performing arts venue, which will not host the Kennedy Center Honors next month amid the ongoing litigation. The December ceremony has been relocated to Capital One Arena.

The legal battle over the venue's future approaches its one-year mark in late December.

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Attorneys for Beatty argue that the proposed two-year closure by the Trump-backed Kennedy Center is a cover to conceal ongoing financial mismanagement and appease President Donald Trump, following two prior court rulings barring the addition of Trump's name to the center.

In September, Trump was photographed aboard Air Force One appearing to review a demolition plan for the Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center board maintains that the closure is necessary for major renovations and safety upgrades.

A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

During recent hearings, attorneys argued whether certain institutional and financial records could be withheld under executive privilege.

Judge Christopher Cooper wants the see the withheld materials, including messages between Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca.

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He wants them to be submitted by Friday for private review to determine whether executive privilege applies.

Beatty's legal team is asking Cooper to keep the injunction in place, issue an order prohibiting demolition and consider appointing an independent monitor if the center is unable to pay its debts.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.