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The Brief He is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The Fairfax County Police Department and Virginia State Police are involved in the search. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and blue tennis shoes.



Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy with autism in northern Virginia.

Hero Ntadila was last seen at 9 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 1500 block of Cameron Crescent Drive in Reston, police said.

He is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and blue tennis shoes, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

The Fairfax County Police Department and Virginia State Police are involved in the search.

Anyone with information on Ntadila's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.