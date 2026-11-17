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The Brief The average holiday budget for the D.C. metro area is $1,956, placing it in the top 100 based on local income, debt, and savings. Palo Alto, California, has the highest budget in the country at $4,502 per person. Total national holiday sales are expected to increase by 4.2% this year and surpass the $1 trillion mark.



Keeping your budget in check during the holidays is usually easier said than done. However, a recent study has revealed the hard number to keep your spending from spiraling out of control.

By the numbers:

Out of over 550 cities nationwide, Washington, D.C. ranks in the top 100, landing at No. 97, with a recommended maximum holiday budget of $1,956 per person.

The D.C. metro area spending allowance is notably higher than the national average, according to WalletHub, when comparing local incomes against everyday expenses, savings, and debt levels.

The analysis comes as national holiday sales are expected to jump 4.2% this year and cross the $1 trillion mark.

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How DC stacks up

Big picture view:

Curious how the District’s $1,956 stacks up against the rest of the country? The study found a massive range nationwide, from just over $170 to more than $4,500.

The study revealed that Palo Alto, California, boasts the highest holiday budget in the country at a staggering $4,502 per person. Meanwhile, the lowest holiday budget resides in Elizabeth, New Jersey, at $175.

Sunnyvale, California, took the crown for medium-sized cities with an average budget of $3,698, while San Jose led all large cities with a $3,060 spending cap.