The Brief Clear skies and winds led to a cold start Tuesday morning. The pattern of cold mornings followed by milder afternoons will continue each day. Dry conditions are expected to hold through the first half of the weekend.



The Washington, D.C. region is in for a sunny Tuesday with afternoon highs near 60 degrees, kicking off a quiet, dry stretch of weather with gradually warming afternoons through the end of the workweek.

Clear skies and north winds led to a cold start Tuesday morning, with early temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s, slightly warmer than Monday's highs in the 50s.

The pattern of cold mornings followed by milder afternoons will continue each day this week under sunny skies.

Highs are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 60s on Wednesday before reaching the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions are expected to hold through the first half of the weekend before cloud cover increases, bringing a chance of showers by Sunday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC weather: Chilly start gives way to sunny, mild Tuesday