The Brief A man was shot and killed inside his car in College Park Monday night. The shooting was reported in the 5100 block of Branchville Road around 7:30 p.m. The man died on the scene after he was found with gunshot wounds.



A man was shot and killed Monday night inside his car in College Park, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Branchville Road around 7:30 p.m. They arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He died on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512.