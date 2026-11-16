Man shot dead inside his car in Prince George’s County
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man was shot and killed Monday night inside his car in College Park, according to Prince George’s County police.
Officers were called to the 5100 block of Branchville Road around 7:30 p.m. They arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He died on the scene.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512.
The Source: Information in this article is from Prince George's County police.