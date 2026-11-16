Image 1 of 3 ▼ 79-year-old Prabodh Vaid and 77-year-old Nirmala Vaid killed in Silver Spring Crash 2022

The Brief A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed a married couple in 2022. Daniel Aviles Gonzalez was found to be going 94 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Aviles Gonzalez had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 and was driving on a suspended learner's permit.



A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of probation after causing a crash that killed a married couple in 2022, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

In February, Daniel Aviles Gonzalez, 28, of Silver Spring, pleaded guilty to two counts of grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle for a crash that killed 79-year-old Prabodh Vaid and 77-year-old Nirmala Vaid, court officials said.

On July 10, 2022, Aviles Gonzalez was driving south on Georgia Avenue when he hit the Vaids' vehicle as it was turning left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street.

The married couple died on the scene of the crash, which occurred on the corner where they lived.

Investigators determined that Aviles Gonzalez was driving 94 MPH at the time of the crash in an area where the posted speed limit was 35 MPH. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.17, over the legal limit, and was driving on a suspended learner's permit without required supervision, court records show.