The Brief Wednesday morning brings a chilly start before temperatures rise to near 70 degrees. High pressure will keep skies clear before temps hit the low 80s on Thursday. Remnants from a tropical system may bring rain showers by Sunday.



Wednesday morning brings a chilly start across the Washington, D.C. region, but conditions will turn milder by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.

Bundle up with extra layers if you are out for the sunrise, as Wednesday morning will likely mark the coldest temperature of the entire week before a gradual warmup through Friday.

Conditions will warm up significantly by the afternoon, bringing temperatures to near-average highs and a touch warmer compared to Tuesday's upper 60s. High pressure overhead will keep conditions dry and humidity low, delivering typical October weather.

The warming trend continues into Thursday, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 80s. Dry conditions also continue through late week, though clouds will begin building on Friday.

While the weekend starts cloudy but dry, a developing tropical system that could make landfall along the Florida or Louisiana Gulf Coast is something the FOX 5 Weather Team is keeping an eye on. As the system lifts northward, its remnants could bring rain showers to the area starting Sunday and possibly extending into Monday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Chilly morning, milder afternoon Wednesday