The Brief Chilly and dry in D.C. Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Warmer Wednesday near 60, then low 70s Thursday ahead of a Friday front. Showers Friday before colder air returns for a chilly weekend.



Chilly and dry conditions across the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, marking one of the cooler days of the week.

What we know:

Temperatures started the morning in the upper 30s, with breezy conditions making it feel closer to the upper 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon, running below the seasonal average of 59 degrees.

Temperatures drop again Tuesday night before a noticeable warm‑up begins Wednesday. The day will start cold, but clouds increase through the afternoon as highs climb to around 60 degrees.

What's next:

Even warmer air arrives on Thursday, which could help accelerate D.C.’s cherry blossoms on the way to peak bloom. Temperatures on Thursday could reach the low 70s. A cold front follows early Friday, bringing a chance of rain showers during the morning commute and scattered showers throughout the day. It won’t be a washout, but conditions will turn soggy at times.

The weekend looks colder with temperatures dropping back below normal after Thursday’s surge into the 70s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Chilly, dry Tuesday before midweek warm up