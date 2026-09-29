WSSC Water issues essential request to restrict water use after power outage at Potomac plant

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission issued an urgent request Tuesday morning asking all 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to restrict water consumption to essential purposes following a power outage at its Potomac Water Filtration Plant.

The Brief WSSC Water is asking 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to restrict water use. A power outage at the Potomac Water Filtration Plant impacted operations at the facility. Officials noted the water remains safe to drink and does not require boiling before essential use.



The facility supplies drinking water to approximately 75% of WSSC Water customers.

Officials said the utility is working with Pepco to prioritize restoring power to the plant.

Until further notice, customers are urged to conserve water by using it only as necessary, including taking shorter showers and turning off faucets promptly. Outdoor water use, including lawn irrigation systems, is prohibited. WSSC Water also advises residents to limit flushing toilets and minimize the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

Officials noted the water remains safe to drink and does not require boiling before essential use.