DC Weather: Arctic blast bringing frigid temperatures this week

The Brief The DC area will be hit with some bitter cold temperatures this week. Tuesday will see the coldest temperatures with a high of 29 degrees. Another winter weather event could hit the DC area again this weekend.



It's time to bring out all the layers, because some bitter cold is on the way for the DC area this week.

By the numbers:

Temperatures are expected to be up and down all week.

A bitter cold Monday morning with temperatures in the teens will warm to highs near 40 degrees thanks to some sun during the afternoon.

Another dip Monday night as an Arctic boundary moves into the area to deliver a blast of cold air on Tuesday.

Tuesday temperatures will only hit a high in the 20s as everyone heads back to school and work.

What's next:

Temperatures will rebound Wednesday and Thursday, before another round of cold will hit towards the end of the week, setting the area up for a possible winter weather event over the weekend.