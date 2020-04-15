DC region sees mid-April snowflakes

Snow fell in parts of the D.C. region late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning giving the area a taste of the winter that wasn't!

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says some places -- not too far from D.C. and mostly off to the north and west of the metro area – saw some flakes fall overnight. Noting too serious -- most of our area saw just a chilly rain.

All of the precipitation has moved out of the region and afternoon sunshine is on the way.

Who says it doesn't snow in April!

