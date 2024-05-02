Spring has felt a lot more like summer this past week, and for the first time this year, temperatures in the D.C. region have reached 90 degrees.

According to FOX 5's weather team, Washington D.C., Frederick, Maryland, and Dulles International Airport hit 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. Other parts in the DMV — Baltimore, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Culpeper are currently at 89 degrees but could eclipse the 90-degree mark before the day ends.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC region records first 90-degree day of the year

It's not the hottest it's ever been on May 2, but it's close.

Six years ago, back in 2018, highs of 91 degrees were recorded at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Temperatures climbed throughout the day after starting in the 50s and 60s during the morning.

By the evening, FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says skies should remain clear and temps will stay in the upper 80s. At night, they'll plummet back to the 50s and 60s.

Friday is expected to be much cooler with a high of 75 degrees during the afternoon.