DC heat wave: 8th-warmest year on record, 12th-hottest summer

Another heat wave is on the way for states on the East Coast. After a weekend of low humidity and highs in the 80s, we're heading into the sixth heatwave of the year for the Washington D.C. area.

By the numbers:

With a big area of high pressure pulling away from the region, the humidity will be making a comeback over the next few days. The question on everyone's mind is how hot will it get?

Sunday brings us one last day in the 80s. The heat wave is then set to begin on Monday, when the high is expected to reach the low-90s. Then, the high temperatures stick around in the low-90s for the rest of the workweek. It will become more humid as the week goes on in New York City.

The DC area has seen five heat waves so far this summer, and this upcoming heat wave will be the sixth. It is already the eighth-warmest year on record for D.C., and the 12th-warmest summer on record.

So far, there have been 28 days in the 90s this summer for the DC area, with the average being 40 days.

As of Saturday, Aug. 8, NYC, D.C., and Philadelphia have not had any days in the 90s this August.