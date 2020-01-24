DC Forecast: Warmer Friday before rain moves into the District

There will be plenty of cloud cover Friday morning ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the region this evening into Saturday morning.

As a result of the clouds, it's not quite as cold with most places ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Friday morning.

It's noticeably warmer than Thursday as we head close to 50 degrees by mid-afternoon.

The evening commute should primarily be dry although a few scattered showers can't be ruled out after sunset.

The bulk of the rain arrives later Friday night and may be moderate at times overnight into the first half of Saturday.

Overnight temperatures remain mild in the-40s. Right now it looks like many places could pick up 1/2 to 1 inch of rain before the sun returns on a mild Saturday afternoon.

