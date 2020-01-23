DC Forecast: Slight warm-up Wednesday but less sunshine graces the District
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - It's another sunny but chilly January morning with temperatures mainly in the mid-20s this morning.
As the afternoon rolls on we pick up a bit more cloud cover but temperatures are a bit warmer than Wednesday as we head for the mid-40s by afternoon.
Clouds continue to thicken Thursday night which will keep temperatures a bit more reasonable in the upper-20s to low-30s.
Do you have Friday night plans? Be sure to take the rain gear as our next storm looks to spread rain into the area after 6 p.m. and continues through at least midday Saturday.
