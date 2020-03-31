Cool Tuesday with afternoon showers possible
WASHINGTON - A cooler and cloudier day is expected this Tuesday. FOX 5's Sue Palka says it will likely be 15-20 degrees cooler than Monday and sunshine looks to be limited.
There could be a bit of morning sun, but clouds will quickly thicken. We can't rule out a few showers or some drizzle this afternoon into the evening as a cool front pushes across the region from northeast to southwest.
The main headline today is the dramatic temperature change that will keep most areas in the mid-50s as compared to Monday's mid-70s.
Clouds hang tough into the overnight hours and into Wednesday
