Cool temperatures, showers likely Wednesday with highs in the low-70s

Our unusual break from typical June heat continues today! We hang onto the cool temperatures with plenty of clouds but the trend is wetter as we expect showers back in the DMV.

Scattered light showers from time to time already showing up this morning and will continue through the afternoon. It doesn’t rain all day and it doesn’t look too heavy in our area. It will keep even cooler temperatures in place ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

The slow-moving storm system to our south will continue to creep northward toward our area which means we will be unsettled through the remainder of the week. There will be daily chances for showers and even some scattered thunderstorms as the week goes on.

