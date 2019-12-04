Cool temperatures in the 40s Wednesday; afternoon showers possible
WASHINGTON - It's another partly to mostly sunny morning Wednesday but if you live in northern or central Maryland -- or West Virginia -- it's possible you may wake up to a light dusting of snow in a few places.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says a weak disturbance passed through overnight -- but other than that flurry of activity -- it's a pretty quiet day here in the DMV.
Expect temperatures to climb back to the mid-40s to near 50 degrees -- but most of the day breezes are lighter than Tuesday so it will feel warmer. Happy Wednesday!
