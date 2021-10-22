Cool Friday with highs in the 60s Friday; comfortable autumn weekend ahead
WASHINGTON - A disturbance could bring a chance for a few stray showers through Friday morning.
A secondary cold front will move through in the afternoon bringing a mix of sun and cloud and a few showers.
This will also mean much cooler temperatures with highs in the upper-60s.
The weekend will be dry and seasonable and in the 60s. Next week looks to be warmer, but unsettled with rain chances starting Monday.
