Cool Friday with highs in the 60s Friday; comfortable autumn weekend ahead

A disturbance could bring a chance for a few stray showers through Friday morning.

A secondary cold front will move through in the afternoon bringing a mix of sun and cloud and a few showers.

This will also mean much cooler temperatures with highs in the upper-60s.

The weekend will be dry and seasonable and in the 60s. Next week looks to be warmer, but unsettled with rain chances starting Monday.

