Cool, dry and partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-50s

A cooler day ahead Thursday -- but still nice! FOX 5's Sue Palka says the feel of early Spring will be with us again today although it won't be as mild as the first half of this week was.

In fact you may find the early morning hours on the chilly side as most of the D.C. region wakes up to temperatures in the 30s.

Sue says the afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-50s which is close to average for this time of year. The north breeze will be light.

We expect more clouds to arrive overnight and temps head for the mid to upper-30s again.

