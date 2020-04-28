Cool, cloudy with scattered showers Tuesday

Once again we're waking up to clouds and some scattered light showers Tuesday morning, making it feel like "deja vu all over again!"

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

As a result of the persistent clouds and passing showers that are more prevalent in the morning, FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's another cooler than average day only topping out between 55 to 60 degrees. We should be closer to 70 degrees in late April!

We can't rule out spotty showers through the afternoon and into the evening, but most of us just stay cloudy with light winds.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5