Cool, cloudy with patchy drizzle Wednesday; highs in upper-60s

Cool and cloudy skies Wednesday with areas of spotty drizzle across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect highs near 69 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Showers and highs in the mid-70s Thursday. Thunderstorms and highs near 80 degrees into the weekend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5