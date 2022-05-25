Cool, cloudy with patchy drizzle Wednesday; highs in upper-60s
WASHINGTON - Cool and cloudy skies Wednesday with areas of spotty drizzle across the D.C. region.
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect highs near 69 degrees.
Showers and highs in the mid-70s Thursday. Thunderstorms and highs near 80 degrees into the weekend.
