Cool, cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers and drizzle

We welcome September the way we said farewell to August: with a gloomy day and cooler than average temperatures.

While we will dodge some scattered showers and areas of drizzle, Tuesday will not be anywhere near as wet as Monday where dozens of flooded roads were reported in Central Virginia.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says sunshine will be in short supply Tuesday -- and as a result temperatures will range between the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

The work week looks unsettled, but a mild and sunnier trend looks to time out perfectly for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

