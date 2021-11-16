Cool, cloudy and quiet Tuesday with highs in the 50s

We're waking up to a winter-like chill as temperatures overnight dropped!

Plenty of sunshine will take the edge off the morning freeze but the afternoon temperatures are still below average in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The good news is that the winds today will be much lighter than yesterday.

We're clear and chilly overnight but temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be milder in the mid-60s.

Both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon should feature a significant warm-up that will be perfect for those outdoor chores or activities.

