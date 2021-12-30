Cool, cloudy and drizzle Thursday with highs in the 50s

Cool temperatures and drizzle as you wake up on this final Thursday of 2021.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says very light mist and fog should clear up as the sun rises.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s today with drier conditions and cloudy skies as we move into the afternoon.

A warmer weekend with temperatures in the low-60s on New Year's Eve Friday and in the upper-60s on New Year's Day Saturday.

