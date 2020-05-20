Cool, cloudy and breezy Wednesday with spotty drizzle and highs in the 60s

Remember the 1993 movie Groundhog Day featuring Bill Murray where he finds himself re-living the same day over and over again? That’s us now.

FOX 5's Sue Palka say today will be very similar to yesterday -- and the day before! Lots of clouds and cooler than average temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Those east breezes off the Atlantic are back as well but not as gusty as Tuesday. Here and there through the afternoon we may be treated to some peeks of sunshine.

Next showers look to arrive late Thursday into Friday.

