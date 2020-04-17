Cool and dry Friday with clouds and rain returning late tonight

Grab the warm coat if you need to head out early this morning! It feels like a throwback to mid-winter as many suburban areas northwest of D.C. were at or below 32 before dawn.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we'll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but those clouds will thicken during the afternoon as we climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We expect that a spotty shower or two could be around in the afternoon but rain looks to mainly arrive in the overnight hours and last through mid to late morning on Saturday.

Temperatures overnight won't be nearly as cold as this morning as we remain in the 40s to around 50.

