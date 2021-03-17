Cool and cloudy St. Patrick’s Day in DC region
WASHINGTON - Happy St. Patrick's Day! It may feel like you're in Ireland this morning with clouds, patchy fog and a bit of mist or drizzle in the air.
It should be a bit milder than yesterday with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s to near 60. We will be hard pressed to get much sun through those clouds due to east winds keeping a moist flow off the ocean.
A soaking rain looks to arrive early on Thursday and could potentially continue into part of Friday.
