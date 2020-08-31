Comfortable temperatures Monday; afternoon showers likely

Comfortable temperatures Monday -- but rain is on the way.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the 70s. The morning hours look dry with rain moving in by the afternoon and lasting into the evening.

Parts of the D.C. region to the south and west of the city will be under a Flood Watch later this afternoon.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5