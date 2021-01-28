Cold, windy and flurries Thursday; potential snow Sunday into Monday

Get ready for what will feel like one of the coldest days of the season!

Some of you may even wake up to a fresh coating of light snow from a disturbance that crossed south of the District overnight. Watch for slick spots if you're in an area that picked up a dusting. There could very well be some lingering early flurries or snow showers in some of the suburban counties near or just south of D.C. this morning, but we should see some afternoon sunshine returning.

The real headline Thursday will be bitter winds that may gust to 40 mph through the midday and into the evening in the wake of the departing storm. You'll need to bundle up against wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s through the day with actual air temperatures only reaching the mid and upper 30s.

Friday remains bright but blustery with another very cold day in the mid-30s on tap to finish up this last week of January! Gusts may still be in the 30 mph range keeping those biting wind chills around for a second day.

As the weekend begins, we watch our next potential snow-maker approach the East Coast. Confidence is increasing for accumulating snow in the Sunday-Monday time frame, and it could even drag into Tuesday. There are still plenty of details to work out, including some timing differences in the onset, whether or not there may be a changeover to rain or mix, and whether or not there will be a coastal storm developing that would increase the amount of snow that the area picks up. The set-up is promising for snow lovers for the first time in quite a while, and your FOX 5 Weather Team will be posting frequent updates on the run-up to make sure you are ahead of the storm!

