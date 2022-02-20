Cold temperatures remain through Sunday; Spring like tease expected this week

The holiday weekend continues to be sun-filled and the good news is we are not dealing with any more gusty winds Sunday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will still be chilly with wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s. Dress warm if you head out for the day, and make sure you do not leave your pets outside in these very cold conditions.

President's Day will be milder as we start a warming trend with the jet stream moving North and opening up the door for some welcomed warmer air to move in. Temps on Monday will jump to well above seasonal being in the 50s and low 60s.

That will be the beginning of some Spring-like temperatures, but it will only be another tease. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, and could even get close to 70!

Expect some rain on Tuesday with the milder air. It will start in the early morning and pull away Tuesday night, maybe leaving a few pre-dawn showers Wednesday. The clouds will stick around Wednesday the very warm weather.

We will get a reality check that it is still indeed winter by Thursday, when temps are expected to plunge below seasonal to the low 40s. There also a chance we can see some rain and snow.

The Fox 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor Thursday's wintry rain/snow mix, and bring updates on what it's expected to bring to our area.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5