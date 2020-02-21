Cold temperatures in the 30s Friday; mild weekend with plenty of sunshine ahead

You will definitely want to layer up as you head out the door Friday morning! FOX 5’s Sue Palka says overnight temperatures dropped between 19-25 degrees under clearing skies -- and there's just enough of a breeze to bring widespread wind chills in the low to mid-teens this morning.

Even with plenty of sunshine through the day it will be a struggle to climb to the mid and upper-30s with wind chills in the 20s. Friday will likely be the second coldest day this February which has otherwise been remarkably mild.

We head back into the 20s overnight -- but this cold shot is brief. We take the chill out of the forecast as early as Saturday afternoon!

