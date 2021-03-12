Cold front will bring cloudy skies, chance of rain to the DC area this morning

The sunny weather and record warmth has come to an end. All airports broke records on Thursday with a high of 79 degrees.

A cold front comes to town Friday, bringing with it cloudy skies and the chance for a few morning showers.

Temperatures will still be quite mild with highs in the upper 60’s.

The weekend will bring high temperatures closer to average and dry conditions.

There is a risk for a fire danger Sunday with gusty winds and low dew points. High temperatures will be cooler next week with a couple of chances for rain. Don’t forget we spring forward Sunday morning at 2 a.m.