Cold, dry Thursday with highs in the 40s; record warmth expected Saturday

Bundle up this morning against pre-dawn temperatures in the low to mid-20s!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Sunshine will quickly fade behind increasing clouds as the day rolls on, keeping afternoon temperatures in the chilly low to mid-40s.

It won’t be quite as cold overnight as winds shift to the south but most places still head for the 30s.

A warmer trend begins Friday as temperatures in the mid-50s are in the forecast. An even bigger surge of unseasonably warm air near 70 arrives Saturday. The region looks to tie or break record high temperatures ahead of another strong front crossing in the afternoon and evening with a round of gusty showers.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5