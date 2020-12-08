Cold, breezy Tuesday with highs in the 40s
WASHINGTON - Tuesday would be considered a cold day even by January standards.
FOX 5’s Sue Palka says not only do we have brisk temperatures this morning as we start near 30 degrees, but we only climb into the mid-40s by this afternoon.
We also need to layer up against the wind chill which will be in the 20s and 30s. That cold northwest wind will range between 15-20 mph and occasionally gust to 30.
Later this week, temperatures should actually rise above normal into the upper 50s ushering in a mild start to Hanukkah on Thursday.
