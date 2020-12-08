Cold, breezy Tuesday with highs in the 40s

Tuesday would be considered a cold day even by January standards.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says not only do we have brisk temperatures this morning as we start near 30 degrees, but we only climb into the mid-40s by this afternoon.

We also need to layer up against the wind chill which will be in the 20s and 30s. That cold northwest wind will range between 15-20 mph and occasionally gust to 30.

Later this week, temperatures should actually rise above normal into the upper 50s ushering in a mild start to Hanukkah on Thursday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5