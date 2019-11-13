Cold arctic air keeps temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday around DC region

Despite plenty of sunshine Wednesday, the arctic airmass that moved in on Tuesday keeps that 'dead of winter' preview alive.

Temperatures will be 20 degrees colder than average for November, and we may even break some record low temperatures before dawn!

Early this morning, temperatures range from 20 to 27 degrees and the breeze, while much lighter, will still produce wind chills in the teens.

Afternoon temperatures remain in the 30s. After another very cold night with temperatures back in the 20s, we will see temperatures moderate a bit by Thursday.

Temperatures in the 50s likely on Friday. Highs fall back into the 40s over the weekend.

