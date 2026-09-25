A powerful nor’easter moving up the East Coast is bringing the threat of strong winds, rain, coastal flooding and pounding surf to beaches in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, while also raising flooding concerns in low‑lying areas of the Washington, D.C. region.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it tracks north through the weekend, with the worst conditions forecast from Friday night through Sunday.

Beach communities including Ocean City, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, Delaware, are under Coastal Flood Warnings as they prepare for deteriorating conditions. The National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding and significant beach erosion. The storm has already forced organizers of the Oceans Calling festival to cancel Friday’s scheduled events.

RELATED: Oceans Calling 2026: Friday canceled as powerful nor’easter threatens Ocean City

Closer to D.C., Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for flood‑prone locations, including City Dock in Annapolis, areas along King Street in Alexandria and parts of the District where water levels could rise during periods of high tide.

The nor’easter is expected to reach peak intensity Saturday, bringing prolonged rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to parts of the Northeast. Travel disruptions are possible throughout the region, with flooding creating difficult conditions along the I‑95 corridor and potential delays at airports.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Sunday, but rough surf, beach erosion and coastal flooding concerns could linger into the start of next week.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Coastal Flood Warnings, Advisories as nor’easter threatens Delaware, Maryland and Virginia beaches